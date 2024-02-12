Coupang Inc [CPNG] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $17

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.83%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM that Coupang Completes Acquisition of Farfetch.

Coupang, Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of global online luxury company Farfetch Holdings plc. By providing access to $500M in capital, this acquisition allows Farfetch to continue delivering exceptional services for its brand and boutique partners, and to more than four million customers around the world. By leveraging Coupang’s operational excellence and innovative logistics, Farfetch is now well-positioned to pursue steady and thoughtful growth.

Over the last 12 months, CPNG stock dropped by -11.51%. The one-year Coupang Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.32. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.85 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65 shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 8.93M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 14.24 for the last single week of trading, and 16.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc Fundamentals:

Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

CPNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupang Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPNG.

Coupang Inc [CPNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.