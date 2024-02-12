Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] gained 42.07% or 0.39 points to close at $41.25 with a heavy trading volume of 18.76M shares. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Lift Zones: Empowering Communities by Bridging the Digital Divide.

Comcast Corporation

The daily chart for CMCSA points out that the company has recorded -8.40% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45 shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 18.76M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $50.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.64, while it was recorded at 43.09 for the last single week of trading, and 43.00 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corp posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 9.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Comcast Corp [CMCSA]

There are presently around $148.5 billion, or None% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.