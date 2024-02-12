Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] is 17.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] gained 17.47% on the last trading session, reaching $16.39 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) (“Blue Owl”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

“Blue Owl reported another strong quarter and year of revenue and earnings growth, showcasing the stability, predictability, and resilience that we believe makes our business model distinct. This has allowed us to increase our 2024 dividend by almost 30%,” said Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, Co-CEOs of Blue Owl. “We continue to see robust expansion across each of our businesses, reflecting clear investor interest in our strategies across an expanding institutional and wealth footprint. Supplementing the scaling of our existing platform, we are developing new capital solutions for a number of new markets, laying the foundation for the next layer of growth.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72 shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 4.59M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $17.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.96 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.81, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 12.62 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 21.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.