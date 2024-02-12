BlackBerry Ltd [BB] moved up 2.80: Why It’s Important

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] closed the trading session at $2.79. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 7:30 AM that BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:.

Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference – Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 2:15pm ETJohn Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX and Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer, Cybersecurity Business Unit and Head of Investor Relations, will join Shreyas Patil, Wolfe Research, for a fireside chat. Register here for the live video stream.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.90 percent and weekly performance of 3.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52 shares, BB reached to a volume of 7.30M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -18.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BlackBerry Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BlackBerry Ltd [BB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Ltd posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.