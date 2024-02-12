Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 150.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.65%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Lüm Mobile Taps Alepo’s TelcoBot.ai for Generative AI Customer Service.

Over the last 12 months, GOOG stock rose by 50.22%. The one-year Alphabet Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.32. The average equity rating for GOOG stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1867.69 billion, with 5.69 billion shares outstanding and 5.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00 shares, GOOG stock reached a trading volume of 21.85M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $164.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 26.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

GOOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.66, while it was recorded at 146.89 for the last single week of trading, and 131.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc Fundamentals:

Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

GOOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 19.25%.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.