Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] Is Currently 0.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zoom Video Communications Inc [NASDAQ: ZM] gained 0.03% or 0.02 points to close at $63.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3302407 shares. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Freshworks Appoints Abe Smith as Chief of Global Field Operations.

Former Zoom executive brings enterprise experience driving revenue at leading Silicon Valley cloud companies.

The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded -3.98% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 3302407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $80.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.15.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.04, while it was recorded at 63.87 for the last single week of trading, and 67.32 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zoom Video Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.15 and a Current Ratio set at 4.15.

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc go to 1.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]

