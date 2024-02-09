why Under Armour Inc [UA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.80

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UA] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.46 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:55 AM that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; TIGHTENS FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024, which ended December 31, 2023. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

“Despite a mixed retail environment during the holiday season, our third quarter revenue results were in line with our expectations; we were able to deliver better than anticipated profitability and remain on track to achieve our full-year outlook,” said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. “As we close out fiscal 2024 and our strengthened leadership team begins to come up to speed in the quarters ahead – we are working to reset Under Armour toward a path of improved revenue growth and enhanced value creation in the future.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 8628893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc [UA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for UA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Under Armour Inc [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc [UA]

The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.