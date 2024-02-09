why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $177.21

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $169.60 at the close of the session, up 0.02%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2024.

$1.34 billion Net Bookings, with outperformance in Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Redemption series, and Toon Blast.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Company updates outlook for fiscal 2024, including Net Bookings of $5.25 to $5.3 billion.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 2885100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $177.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21.

How has TTWO stock performed recently?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.32, while it was recorded at 167.37 for the last single week of trading, and 145.76 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. go to 52.00%.

Insider trade positions for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]

The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.