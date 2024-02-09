why Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.50

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [NYSE: HOG] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $34.91 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Harley-Davidson Delivers Fourth Quarter Financial Results Successfully Completing the Third Year of Hardwire Strategic Plan.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson,” “HDI,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HOG) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

“In the third year of our Hardwire strategy we have made progress in key elements of our strategic plan – focusing on our most profitable products and markets, which we believe will continue to yield benefits to the business and have set us up for long-term value creation despite the current challenging environment for the industry,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “We are excited by the early read of our new Model Year launch, the most comprehensive product development in the touring platform in well over 10 years, that will redefine the Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring experience for years to come and lay the foundation to drive retail sales growth in ’24.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 3920133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for HOG stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.89, while it was recorded at 34.34 for the last single week of trading, and 33.29 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson, Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]

The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.