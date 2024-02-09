why Evergy Inc [EVRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.17

Evergy Inc [NASDAQ: EVRG] slipped around -0.76 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.62 at the close of the session, down -1.54%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Evergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 4th Quarter Results.

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2023 fourth quarter earnings Thursday, February 29, 2024, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 3523369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evergy Inc [EVRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $55.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Evergy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has EVRG stock performed recently?

Evergy Inc [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, EVRG shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Evergy Inc [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.58, while it was recorded at 49.61 for the last single week of trading, and 54.75 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc [EVRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Evergy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings analysis for Evergy Inc [EVRG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for Evergy Inc [EVRG]

