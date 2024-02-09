why DXC Technology Co [DXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.46

DXC Technology Co [NYSE: DXC] jumped around 0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.05 at the close of the session, up 3.18%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:16 PM that DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Revenues of $3.40 billion, down 4.7% as compared to prior year, and down 4.5% on an organic basis.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Diluted earnings per share was $0.81 vs. $0.25 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.87 vs. $0.95 in the prior year quarter.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 5688701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DXC Technology Co [DXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $22.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 3.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DXC Technology Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Co is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

How has DXC stock performed recently?

DXC Technology Co [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, DXC shares dropped by -4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for DXC Technology Co [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.06, while it was recorded at 21.54 for the last single week of trading, and 23.14 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Co [DXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DXC Technology Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for DXC Technology Co [DXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DXC Technology Co posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Co go to 5.68%.

Insider trade positions for DXC Technology Co [DXC]

The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.