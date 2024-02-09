Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cousins Properties Inc. [NYSE: CUZ] jumped around 0.93 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.90 at the close of the session, up 4.23%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Cousins Properties Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Cousins’ website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Cousins will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 8, 2024 to discuss its results. The phone number for the conference call is (800) 836-8184. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (888) 660-6345, passcode 375351#.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, CUZ reached a trading volume of 3902172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $25.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUZ in the course of the last twelve months was 34.84.

How has CUZ stock performed recently?

Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, CUZ shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.22, while it was recorded at 22.19 for the last single week of trading, and 21.74 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cousins Properties Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUZ.

Insider trade positions for Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]

The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CUZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CUZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.