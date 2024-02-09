Wall Street Analyst Initiated Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.20%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Applied Digital Secures Additional Financing.

“This capital will allow us to continue building our new Ellendale HPC facility and meet our schedule while we finalize our larger project-level financing. It is a continued endorsement of the strength of our business and growth trajectory,” said Applied Digital CFO David Rench.

Over the last 12 months, APLD stock rose by 51.20%. The one-year Applied Digital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.78. The average equity rating for APLD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $591.00 million, with 95.93 million shares outstanding and 78.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, APLD stock reached a trading volume of 3156675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

APLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, APLD shares dropped by -41.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Digital Corporation Fundamentals:

Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

APLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Digital Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLD.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

