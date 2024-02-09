Telus Corp. [TU] Is Currently -2.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Telus Corp. [NYSE: TU] loss -2.29% or -0.4 points to close at $17.06 with a heavy trading volume of 2744005 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that TELUS Advances Network Upgrade from Copper to Fibre, Driving Incredible Sustainability Benefits for Canadians.

TELUS has successfully recycled more than 3,600 tonnes of copper .

Copper to Fibre transition has already resulted in a cumulative reduction of over 7,400 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions as PureFibre is up to 85 per cent more energy efficient than copper and more resilient to extreme weather events.

The daily chart for TU points out that the company has recorded -2.79% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, TU reached to a volume of 2744005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telus Corp. [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $19.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telus Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 23.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for TU stock

Telus Corp. [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Telus Corp. [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 17.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.10 for the last 200 days.

Telus Corp. [TU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Telus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Telus Corp. [TU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telus Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telus Corp. go to 5.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Telus Corp. [TU]

The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.