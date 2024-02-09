Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Oneok Inc. [OKE] – find out why.

Oneok Inc. [NYSE: OKE] closed the trading session at $68.97. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM that ONEOK to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on Jan. 23, 2024, in Houston.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.78 percent and weekly performance of 0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, OKE reached to a volume of 2660789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oneok Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $77.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Oneok Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oneok Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

OKE stock trade performance evaluation

Oneok Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Oneok Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.33, while it was recorded at 68.37 for the last single week of trading, and 65.31 for the last 200 days.

Oneok Inc. [OKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oneok Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oneok Inc. [OKE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oneok Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oneok Inc. go to 11.60%.

Oneok Inc. [OKE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.