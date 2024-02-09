Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] gain 50.98% so far this year. What now?

Sana Biotechnology Inc [NASDAQ: SANA] price surged by 0.98 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 1:22 AM that Sana Biotechnology Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The one-year SANA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.04. The average equity rating for SANA stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SANA shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SANA stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sana Biotechnology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sana Biotechnology Inc is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

SANA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, SANA shares gained by 19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SANA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sana Biotechnology Inc Fundamentals:

Sana Biotechnology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.19.

SANA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sana Biotechnology Inc posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SANA.

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SANA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SANA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SANA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.