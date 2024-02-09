RXO Inc [RXO] Is Currently -7.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RXO Inc [NYSE: RXO] loss -7.70% or -1.73 points to close at $20.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2828160 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM that RXO Announces Results for Fourth-Quarter 2023, Including Double-Digit Brokerage Volume Growth for Third-Consecutive Quarter.

Full-truckload brokerage volume increased 11 percent year-over-year and less-than-truckload volume increased 45 percent year-over-year.

Continued momentum in RXO’s brokerage business with multiple brokerage records in the quarter including total volume and quarterly loads per day.

The daily chart for RXO points out that the company has recorded 4.43% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 610.40K shares, RXO reached to a volume of 2828160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RXO Inc [RXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXO shares is $20.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RXO Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RXO Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXO in the course of the last twelve months was 97.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for RXO stock

RXO Inc [RXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, RXO shares dropped by -7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for RXO Inc [RXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 21.42 for the last single week of trading, and 20.36 for the last 200 days.

RXO Inc [RXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RXO Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

RXO Inc [RXO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RXO Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RXO Inc [RXO]

