Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] Stock trading around $0.45 per share: What’s Next?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: OTLK] price surged by 6.61 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Outlook Therapeutics® Doses First Subject in NORSE EIGHT.

NORSE EIGHT clinical trial is being conducted under Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) from FDA to support expected resubmission of the ONS-5010 Biologics License Application (BLA) by the end of CY2024, if successful.

The one-year OTLK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.09. The average equity rating for OTLK stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTLK shares is $2.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024.

OTLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.75. With this latest performance, OTLK shares gained by 20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4098, while it was recorded at 0.3949 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8758 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outlook Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

OTLK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLK.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] Institutonal Ownership Details

