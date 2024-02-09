Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] moved down -1.30: Why It’s Important

Olaplex Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: OLPX] closed the trading session at $2.27. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 6th.

Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00am ET, and will meet with investors during the conference. The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.63 percent and weekly performance of -3.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, OLPX reached to a volume of 3058789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.68.

OLPX stock trade performance evaluation

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Olaplex Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.68 and a Current Ratio set at 10.69.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Olaplex Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX.

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OLPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OLPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.