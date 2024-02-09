Northland Capital slashes price target on Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] – find out why.

Geo Group, Inc. [NYSE: GEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.98%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:16 PM that The GEO Group Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Earnings Release Scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024 Before the Market Opens.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time).

Over the last 12 months, GEO stock rose by 6.18%. The one-year Geo Group, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.1. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.52 billion, with 124.06 million shares outstanding and 119.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, GEO stock reached a trading volume of 4676357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Geo Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geo Group, Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.96.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 11.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

GEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geo Group, Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geo Group, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.