New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] moved up 6.57: Why It’s Important

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [NYSE: EDU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.84%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:42 AM that New Oriental Announces Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2023, which is the second quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EDU stock rose by 114.18%. The one-year New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.39. The average equity rating for EDU stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.35 billion, with 165.51 million shares outstanding and 165.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, EDU stock reached a trading volume of 4310543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $95.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.66.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.84. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.63, while it was recorded at 81.91 for the last single week of trading, and 58.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR Fundamentals:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

EDU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR go to 0.29%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.