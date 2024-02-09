Mizuho lifts Suburban Propane Partners LP [SPH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Suburban Propane Partners LP [NYSE: SPH] closed the trading session at $19.85. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces First Quarter Results.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), today announced earnings for its first quarter ended December 30, 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $24.5 million, or $0.38 per Common Unit, compared to net income of $45.4 million, or $0.71 per Common Unit, in the fiscal 2023 first quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA, as defined and reconciled below) for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $75.2 million, compared to $90.0 million in the prior year first quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.77 percent and weekly performance of -0.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 695.53K shares, SPH reached to a volume of 5915742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suburban Propane Partners LP [SPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPH shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Suburban Propane Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suburban Propane Partners LP is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

SPH stock trade performance evaluation

Suburban Propane Partners LP [SPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, SPH shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Suburban Propane Partners LP [SPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.06, while it was recorded at 19.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.06 for the last 200 days.

Suburban Propane Partners LP [SPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Suburban Propane Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suburban Propane Partners LP [SPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suburban Propane Partners LP posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suburban Propane Partners LP go to 4.00%.

Suburban Propane Partners LP [SPH]: Institutional Ownership

