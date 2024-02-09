Market cap of WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] reaches 9.68M – now what?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] surged by $1.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.68. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:38 AM that WeTrade Group Inc.’s new management takes office and will hold a China New Business Launch Conference.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the company will hold a kickoff meeting for China’s new business launch in Beijing on November 6th, officially launching the Yuetao Haowu Mini program.

Yuetao Haowu is a high-quality discount shopping platform for the Consumer-end (the “C-end”), which allows consumers to achieve a new model of saving money and making money through membership. Additionally, consumers can earn points during shopping and redeem them for a wide variety of products.

WeTrade Group Inc. stock has also gained 46.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WETG stock has declined by -70.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.00% and lost -4.42% year-on date.

The market cap for WETG stock reached $9.68 million, with 2.63 million shares outstanding and 2.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.43K shares, WETG reached a trading volume of 2788903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.06.

WETG stock trade performance evaluation

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.65. With this latest performance, WETG shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.77 and a Current Ratio set at 19.77.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: Institutional Ownership

