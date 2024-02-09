Market cap of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD] reaches 7.07M – now what?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [NASDAQ: CJJD] gained 18.18% or 0.03 points to close at $0.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3537974 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Granted A Second Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that on December 13, 2023, the Company received another 180 calendar day extension from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department (“Nasdaq”) to meet Nasdaq’s continuing listing requirements by maintaining a minimum bid price per share of $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days (the “Minimum Bid Price Rules”). The Company now has until June 10, 2024 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rules.

Such determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

The daily chart for CJJD points out that the company has recorded -42.47% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 282.60K shares, CJJD reached to a volume of 3537974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.13. With this latest performance, CJJD shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1963, while it was recorded at 0.1818 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3629 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]

