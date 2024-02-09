Market cap of Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] reaches 6.96M – now what?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] price surged by 0.97 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Arrive Partners With AllMart Marketplace to Launch Its Smart Mailbox Solution in Antigua.

Autonomous Delivery Testing Expected to Follow in Second Half of 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The one-year BRSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.93. The average equity rating for BRSH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -22.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.50 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1451, while it was recorded at 0.1064 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8416 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bruush Oral Care Inc. Fundamentals:

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.