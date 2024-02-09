Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 10.13M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.07. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that AgEagle Secures Major Contract for eBee X and eBee TAC Drones for Use by U.S. Department of Energy Laboratory.

Leading drone solutions chosen for operational excellence, NDAA compliance, FAA-approved Operations Over People, and Blue UAS accreditation.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock has also gained 0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAVS stock has declined by -44.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.84% and lost -32.22% year-on date.

The market cap for UAVS stock reached $10.13 million, with 142.52 million shares outstanding and 127.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 28622611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAVS shares is $18.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

UAVS stock trade performance evaluation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -31.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1014, while it was recorded at 0.0690 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1956 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.