Market Analysts see Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] gaining to $13.50. Time to buy?

Plains All American Pipeline LP [NASDAQ: PAA] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $15.35 with a heavy trading volume of 4895986 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Quarterly Distributions and Timing of Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

The daily chart for PAA points out that the company has recorded 2.06% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 4895986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $17.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline LP is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for PAA stock

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.39, while it was recorded at 15.29 for the last single week of trading, and 14.75 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Plains All American Pipeline LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline LP posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline LP go to -1.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]

The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.