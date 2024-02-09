Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $18

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] price surged by 4.09 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Michelle Gass Assumes Role of Levi Strauss & Co. President & Chief Executive Officer.

Elevates Kenny Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer, and Dawn Vitale, Chief Merchandising Officer, to Executive Leadership Team.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&CO.; NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Michelle Gass has assumed the role of president and CEO, as previously disclosed in December. Gass follows Chip Bergh, who served as the company’s president and CEO for the previous 12.5 years. Gass brings extensive retail and omnichannel experience to LS&Co.’s top job and is expected to drive a strategic vision focused on accelerating international growth, positioning the Levi’s® brand as a head-to-toe denim lifestyle apparel business and transitioning LS&Co.’s operating model to a direct-to-consumer (DTC)-first organization.

The one-year LEVI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.89. The average equity rating for LEVI stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 59.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

LEVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.07 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.96, while it was recorded at 16.88 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Levi Strauss & Co. Fundamentals:

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

LEVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Levi Strauss & Co. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Institutonal Ownership Details

