Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $70

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: LSCC] surged by $4.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $68.05. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13743739. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stock has also gained 11.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LSCC stock has inclined by 22.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.65% and lost -1.36% year-on date.

The market cap for LSCC stock reached $9.39 billion, with 137.10 million shares outstanding and 136.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 3922287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $76.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.55.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.30, while it was recorded at 63.61 for the last single week of trading, and 77.95 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.55 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. go to 19.50%.

The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LSCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LSCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.