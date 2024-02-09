Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] is 4.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Highwoods Properties, Inc. [NYSE: HIW] gained 6.32% or 1.43 points to close at $24.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3145942 shares. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Highwoods Announces Availability of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. To view the release, please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com or click on the following link:.

The daily chart for HIW points out that the company has recorded -0.78% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, HIW reached to a volume of 3145942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIW shares is $23.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIW stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Highwoods Properties, Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIW in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73.

Trading performance analysis for HIW stock

Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, HIW shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.48 for Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 22.46 for the last single week of trading, and 21.96 for the last 200 days.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Highwoods Properties, Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 82.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Highwoods Properties, Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW]

The top three institutional holders of HIW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HIW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HIW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.