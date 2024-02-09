Hershey Company [HSY] Revenue clocked in at $11.16 billion, up 8.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Hershey Company [NYSE: HSY] price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $8.05. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Hershey Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results; Provides 2024 Outlook.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced net sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

“We continue to operate in a dynamic environment, but we are encouraged by the resilience of seasonal traditions and the consumer response to innovation within our categories,” said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. “While historic cocoa prices are expected to limit earnings growth this year, we believe our strong marketing plans, innovation and brand investments will drive top-line growth and meet consumers’ evolving needs. We are elevating our focus on productivity and transformation to strengthen our business and deliver peer leading performance over the long-term.”.

The one-year HSY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.16. The average equity rating for HSY stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hershey Company [HSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSY shares is $211.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hershey Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hershey Company is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

HSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Hershey Company [HSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, HSY shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Hershey Company [HSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.37, while it was recorded at 197.08 for the last single week of trading, and 218.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hershey Company Fundamentals:

Hershey Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

HSY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hershey Company posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hershey Company go to 7.28%.

Hershey Company [HSY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.