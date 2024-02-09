Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] is -3.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.94 at the close of the session, down -1.82%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 2866406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 29.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has HMY stock performed recently?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.34. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.