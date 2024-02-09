Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] Revenue clocked in at $2.63 million, up 9.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Gritstone Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GRTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.35%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Gritstone bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the employees’ date of hire, and 1/48th of the options vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Gritstone on such vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Gritstone’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and the stock option agreement covering the grant.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GRTS stock dropped by -33.03%. The one-year Gritstone Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.7. The average equity rating for GRTS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $212.61 million, with 95.34 million shares outstanding and 87.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, GRTS stock reached a trading volume of 1632371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gritstone Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone Bio Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

GRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, GRTS shares dropped by -15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gritstone Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Gritstone Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.88 and a Current Ratio set at 3.88.

GRTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gritstone Bio Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTS.

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.