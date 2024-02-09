For NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI], Analyst sees a rise to $270. What next?

NXP Semiconductors NV [NASDAQ: NXPI] surged by $6.46 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $227.83. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:10 PM that NXP Semiconductors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

“NXP delivered full-year 2023 revenue of $13.28 billion, an increase of 1 percent year-on-year. In the fourth quarter, revenue was $3.42 billion, an increase of 3 percent year-on-year, above the mid-point of our guidance range. In review, NXP delivered solid results throughout 2023, reflecting strong execution, consistent gross margin, and healthy free cash flow generation despite a challenging semiconductor market environment. We are navigating a soft landing by managing what is in our control, especially limiting over shipment of products to customers,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer.

NXP Semiconductors NV stock has also gained 6.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXPI stock has inclined by 22.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.28% and lost -0.81% year-on date.

The market cap for NXPI stock reached $58.73 billion, with 259.46 million shares outstanding and 257.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 2639647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $242.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors NV is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.30, while it was recorded at 221.64 for the last single week of trading, and 199.81 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NXP Semiconductors NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors NV posted 3.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors NV go to 10.00%.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NXPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.