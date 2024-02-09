For Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN], Analyst sees a drop to $17. What next?

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $19.08. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Geneva, Illinois.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Geneva, Illinois in spring 2025.

“We look forward to being a part of the Geneva community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”.

Nordstrom, Inc. stock has also gained 4.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has inclined by 35.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.84% and gained 3.41% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $3.10 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 97.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 2616498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $15.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom, Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 18.52 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nordstrom, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom, Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.