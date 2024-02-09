For Expedia Group Inc [EXPE], Analyst sees a rise to $181. What next?

Expedia Group Inc [NASDAQ: EXPE] price surged by 3.30 percent to reach at $5.09. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Expedia Group Announces CEO Transition Plan.

Ariane Gorin, President of Expedia for Business, to Succeed Peter Kern as CEO.

Expedia Group today announced the appointment of Ariane Gorin as Expedia Group’s CEO, effective as of May 13, 2024. Ms. Gorin will succeed Peter Kern, who has served as the Company’s CEO since 2020. After completing his contract as CEO, Mr. Kern will continue to serve as the Company’s Vice Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, working closely with Ms. Gorin to ensure a smooth transition. Ms. Gorin has also been elected to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.

The one-year EXPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.19. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $159.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.18, while it was recorded at 154.06 for the last single week of trading, and 117.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc Fundamentals:

Expedia Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc go to 24.70%.

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.