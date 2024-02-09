FibroGen Inc [FGEN] gain 168.53% so far this year. What now?

FibroGen Inc [NASDAQ: FGEN] gained 9.68% or 0.21 points to close at $2.38 with a heavy trading volume of 4046853 shares. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that FibroGen To Host Part I of Virtual KOL Investor Event Series to Review Pamrevlumab Clinical Program in Pancreatic Cancer on February 13, 2024.

The event will feature Andrew Ko, MD (University of California San Francisco (UCSF), UCSF’s Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center) and Vincent Picozzi, MD, MMM (Virginia Mason Digestive Disease and Cancer Institutes, Virginia Mason Medical Center), who will discuss the unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for pancreatic cancer, as well as the clinical development program for pamrevlumab*, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) for pancreatic cancer treatment.

The daily chart for FGEN points out that the company has recorded 73.72% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, FGEN reached to a volume of 4046853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FGEN shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FGEN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51.

FibroGen Inc [FGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, FGEN shares gained by 163.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.92 for FibroGen Inc [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.97, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

FibroGen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FibroGen Inc posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FGEN.

The top three institutional holders of FGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock