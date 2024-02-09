Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] Stock trading around $6.11 per share: What’s Next?

Fate Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FATE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.62%. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Fate Therapeutics Reports New Employee Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product PlatformThe Company’s proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform enables mass production of off-the-shelf, multiplexed-engineered cell products that are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients. Human iPSCs possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s platform combines multiplexed engineering and single-cell selection of human iPSCs to create clonal master iPSC lines. Analogous to master cell lines used to mass produce biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, the Company utilizes its clonal master iPSC lines as a renewable cell source to manufacture multiplexed-engineered cell products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be stored in inventory for off-the-shelf availability, can be combined and administered with other therapies, and can potentially reach a broad patient population. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with the manufacture of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 400 issued patents and 450 pending patent applications.

Over the last 12 months, FATE stock dropped by -10.67%. The one-year Fate Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.32. The average equity rating for FATE stock is currently 2.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $602.45 million, with 97.29 million shares outstanding and 92.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, FATE stock reached a trading volume of 2802369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $6.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

FATE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 38.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.27 for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fate Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.81 and a Current Ratio set at 8.81.

FATE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FATE.

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] Institutonal Ownership Details

