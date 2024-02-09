Evercore ISI lifts Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [NYSE: ZBH] slipped around -4.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $123.04 at the close of the session, down -3.54%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zimmer Biomet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter net sales of $1.940 billion increased 6.3% and 6.1% on a constant currency1 basis.

Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $2.01; adjusted1 diluted earnings per share were $2.20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ZBH reached a trading volume of 4304027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $133.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has ZBH stock performed recently?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, ZBH shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.85, while it was recorded at 125.97 for the last single week of trading, and 123.94 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc go to 6.93%.

Insider trade positions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc [ZBH]

The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZBH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.