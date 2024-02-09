Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] is -2.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.17%. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM that Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades.

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation execute non-binding MOU to jointly develop the Donald Mineral Sands Project, a large heavy mineral sand deposit that has the potential to supply Energy Fuels with approximately 7,000 tonnes of rare earth-bearing monazite sand per year starting in 2026, ramping up to 14,000 tonnes per year soon thereafter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (“REE”), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Astron Corporation Limited (“Astron”) to jointly develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the “Donald Project”). The MOU describes indicative commercial terms and provides Energy Fuels with a binding exclusivity period to end on March 1, 2024, during which Energy Fuels will be entitled to conduct due diligence and the parties will negotiate definitive agreements.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock dropped by -4.50%. The one-year Energy Fuels Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.21. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 billion, with 157.68 million shares outstanding and 145.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 5093919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.17. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.41, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc Fundamentals:

Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.49 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

UUUU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UUUU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.