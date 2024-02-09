E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] is -86.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: EJH] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 20.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.53. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited’s subsidiary Zhongrun Pharmaceutical intends to acquire NBL (New Zealand) Limited to help expand the international market.

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, announced that its subsidiary, Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, intends to acquire NBL (New Zealand) Limited (“NBL Company”).

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

NBL (New Zealand) Limited has advanced fully automatic production lines, and three main production workshops equipped with independent purification and air-conditioning systems, 10 sets of independent HVAC systems, mainly produces powders and soft capsules of fish oil, vitamins, anti-aging and other health care drugs. In order to meet the clean requirements of different production workshops and to ensure the low temperature and low humidity requirements of special production processes, all workshops comply with the dust-free standards of international ISO, New Zealand GMP, GB, and the GMP level 100,000 class dust-free workshop, which is in line with the international GMP workshop construction standards. The factory covers a total area of more than 5,000 square meters, and the area of purification workshop is more than 2,200 square meters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4080165 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stands at 11.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.12%.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $7.92 million, with 14.92 million shares outstanding and 14.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 4080165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78.

How has EJH stock performed recently?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 28.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.71 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3244, while it was recorded at 0.4641 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9263 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.45 and a Current Ratio set at 6.55.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]

The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EJH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EJH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.