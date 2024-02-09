Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] Stock trading around $92.65 per share: What’s Next?

Duke Energy Corp. [NYSE: DUK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.26%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Where People Can Turn When They Need Help Paying Utility Bills.

Agencies work with Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund® to ensure customers can keep their power on.

Over the last 12 months, DUK stock dropped by -8.10%. The one-year Duke Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.91. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.41 billion, with 771.00 million shares outstanding and 769.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, DUK stock reached a trading volume of 5579858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $104.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corp. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.96, while it was recorded at 94.94 for the last single week of trading, and 92.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Duke Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

DUK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corp. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corp. go to 6.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.