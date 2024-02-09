Doximity Inc [DOCS] gain 0.71% so far this year. What now?

Doximity Inc [NYSE: DOCS] gained 3.07% or 0.84 points to close at $28.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3647608 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Doximity Ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Conferencing Platform for Third Consecutive Year.

Earns top marks for culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced today that Doximity Dialer, its popular telehealth platform, has been named 2024 Best in KLAS in the Telehealth – Video Conferencing Platforms segment. This is the third consecutive year that Doximity has earned the top position. The complete 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report can be found here.

The daily chart for DOCS points out that the company has recorded 11.62% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, DOCS reached to a volume of 3647608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Doximity Inc [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $27.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Doximity Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.98.

Trading performance analysis for DOCS stock

Doximity Inc [DOCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, DOCS shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Doximity Inc [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.38, while it was recorded at 27.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.68 for the last 200 days.

Doximity Inc [DOCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Doximity Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.98 and a Current Ratio set at 6.98.

Doximity Inc [DOCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Doximity Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc go to 8.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Doximity Inc [DOCS]

The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.