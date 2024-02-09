Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $572.38 million, down -44.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Turbine Inc [NASDAQ: APPS] loss -24.40% on the last trading session, reaching $3.81 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Third Quarter Revenue Totaled $142.6 Million.

Third Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $14.1 Million, or GAAP EPS of ($0.14); Third Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $15.6 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $0.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 10807637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for APPS stock

Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.09. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -36.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.91 for Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Digital Turbine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc go to -0.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]

