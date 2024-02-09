Cognex Corp. [CGNX] Stock trading around $36.04 per share: What’s Next?

Cognex Corp. [NASDAQ: CGNX] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Cognex Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Thursday, February 15, 2023, before the market opens, and will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 15, 2024, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 21, 2023. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13743819.

The one-year CGNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.01. The average equity rating for CGNX stock is currently 2.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognex Corp. [CGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNX shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cognex Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognex Corp. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CGNX in the course of the last twelve months was 42.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

CGNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognex Corp. [CGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, CGNX shares dropped by -7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Cognex Corp. [CGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.73, while it was recorded at 35.84 for the last single week of trading, and 45.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognex Corp. Fundamentals:

Cognex Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.89.

CGNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognex Corp. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognex Corp. go to 2.97%.

Cognex Corp. [CGNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CGNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CGNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CGNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.