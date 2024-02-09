Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] Revenue clocked in at $3.03 billion, up 5.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Cinemark Holdings Inc [NYSE: CNK] price surged by 3.05 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Cinemark to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (“Cinemark”) (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results pre-market and host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on:.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The one-year CNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.5. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $17.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Cinemark Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

CNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -290.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.