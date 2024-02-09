Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS] Stock trading around $68.12 per share: What’s Next?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: APLS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.64%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received 6,265 restricted stock units (RSUs). Each RSU will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award annually thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued employment on each vesting date.

Over the last 12 months, APLS stock rose by 23.97%. The one-year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.73. The average equity rating for APLS stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.07 billion, with 110.77 million shares outstanding and 96.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, APLS stock reached a trading volume of 2615030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLS shares is $78.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

APLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, APLS shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.27, while it was recorded at 66.57 for the last single week of trading, and 59.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 4.29.

APLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 33.30%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.