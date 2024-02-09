American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Stock trading around $75.94 per share: What’s Next?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.71%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 9:06 AM that AEP Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has been named to the JUST 100 list for the fourth year in a row. This ranking by JUST Capital recognizes America’s best corporate citizens, and this is AEP’s second year in the top 20.

The JUST 100 identifies companies that set the standard in commitment to their stakeholders. JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, assessed 937 of the nation’s largest publicly traded companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues identified through public opinion research. Companies were evaluated on their performance in creating jobs; protecting worker health and safety; environmental sustainability and other metrics.

Over the last 12 months, AEP stock dropped by -17.71%. The one-year American Electric Power Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.43. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.94 billion, with 525.88 million shares outstanding and 525.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, AEP stock reached a trading volume of 3292854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $86.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.19, while it was recorded at 77.19 for the last single week of trading, and 81.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 4.20%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.