XPO Inc [XPO] gain 33.05% so far this year. What now?

XPO Inc [NYSE: XPO] jumped around 18.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $116.54 at the close of the session, up 18.86%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:45 AM that XPO Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 4116964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about XPO Inc [XPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $96.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for XPO Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Inc is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

How has XPO stock performed recently?

XPO Inc [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.40. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 39.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.69 for XPO Inc [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.90, while it was recorded at 98.66 for the last single week of trading, and 70.45 for the last 200 days.

XPO Inc [XPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XPO Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for XPO Inc [XPO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPO Inc posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for XPO Inc [XPO]

The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XPO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XPO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.