why Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.50

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [NYSE: ZWS] jumped around 1.33 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.20 at the close of the session, up 4.17%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:11 PM that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Investor call scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ZWS reached a trading volume of 3345669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZWS shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZWS stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZWS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

How has ZWS stock performed recently?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.97. With this latest performance, ZWS shares gained by 18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.39 for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.46, while it was recorded at 31.48 for the last single week of trading, and 27.34 for the last 200 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

Earnings analysis for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp go to 11.54%.

Insider trade positions for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp [ZWS]

